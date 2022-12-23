Midnightmare Teddy

av Endless Network
endlessnetwork.com
Installer
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning
  • Skjermavbildning

Shoot and survive

You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!

Endringer i versjon 1.0

over 4 år siden
Installert størrelse~139 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse40 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitekturerx86_64
Installasjoner13 781
LisensProprietært
Prosjektnettsidehttps://terminaltwo.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

Kjør

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy