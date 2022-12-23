White House

توسط Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
نصب
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت

Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.

Do not judge a book by its cover or lack of color! This time, you get to decide what color this world should be. Dive into the magical world of CSS and hack the world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues. Learn basic CSS techniques used to color and set attributes to the 3D objects in this unique town. Want to paint the rest of the town? Well, get through the house first, and you might just get to leave through the front door.

تغییرات در نگارش 1.175

نزدیک 4 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~1.10 GB
اندازهٔ بارگیری527 MB
معماری‌های موجودx86_64
نصب‌ها۹٬۲۹۴
پروانهمالکیتی
پایگاه پروژهhttps://thethirdterminal.com
گزارش یک اشکالhttps://community.endlessos.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.whitehouse

کاره‌های دیگر توسط Endless Studios

Aqueducts

An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
endlessnetwork.com

Frog Squash

An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
endlessnetwork.com

Tank Warriors

Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
endlessnetwork.com

Dragon’s Apprentice

An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
endlessnetwork.com

The Passage

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
endlessnetwork.com

Fablemaker

Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
endlessnetwork.com

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.whitehouse

اجرا

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.whitehouse
Tags:
casualgameprogrammingpuzzle