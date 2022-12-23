Fablemaker

توسط Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
نصب
Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.

Pop open the magical pages that offer a new approach to interacting with the beloved Aesop's Fables! Read and touch these time honored stories and then hack the pages to make them your own. The art, sounds and text can all be hacked, creating your unique fables you can share with others.

تغییرات در نگارش 1.2

حدود 4 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~885 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری252 MB
معماری‌های موجودx86_64
نصب‌ها۵٬۸۶۶
پروانهمالکیتی
پایگاه پروژهhttp://thethirdterminal.com
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.fablemaker

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.fablemaker

اجرا

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.fablemaker