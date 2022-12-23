Aqueducts
توسط Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
تغییرات در نگارش 1.2.2
نزدیک 4 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~470 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری121 MB
معماریهای موجودx86_64
نصبها۳۶٬۷۱۹
پروانهمالکیتی
کارههای دیگر توسط Endless Studios
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing