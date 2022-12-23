Frog Squash
توسط Endless Studios
An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
Do you have what it takes to cross these treacherous roads? You must dodge arrows, saws, and fire balls and not get squashed! Choose from eight different animals to cross these perilous roads. The key is survival to amass lots of loot and once you master the roads, hack your animal's AI and go farther than ever before!
تغییرات در نگارش 1.2
حدود 4 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~93 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری29 MB
معماریهای موجودx86_64
نصبها۲۲٬۹۹۳
پروانهمالکیتی
کارههای دیگر توسط Endless Studios
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing