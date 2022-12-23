Tank Warriors
توسط Endless Studios
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?
تغییرات در نگارش 1.3
حدود 4 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~495 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری108 MB
معماریهای موجودx86_64
نصبها۲۱٬۳۲۱
پروانهمالکیتی
کارههای دیگر توسط Endless Studios
نصبها در طول زمان
نصب دستی
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing