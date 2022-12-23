Dragon’s Apprentice
توسط Endless Studios
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
An evil force has spread its way across the land of Ovun and is threatening to destroy this peaceful city. Be the hero that Ovun needs! Unlock the secrets of the hidden Dragon Temples and awaken the dragon, Dalfur. Only with this dragon will you defeat the evil Shadow Warlord and his minions, the Shadow Fiends.
تغییرات در نگارش 1.1
حدود 4 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~2.25 GB
اندازهٔ بارگیری1.03 GB
معماریهای موجودx86_64
نصبها۱۴٬۵۶۸
پروانهمالکیتی
