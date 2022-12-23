Midnightmare Teddy

توسط Endless Network
endlessnetwork.com
نصب
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت
  • نماگرفت

Shoot and survive

You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!

تغییرات در نگارش 1.0

بیشتر از 4 سال قبل
اندازهٔ نصب شده~139 MB
اندازهٔ بارگیری40 MB
معماری‌های موجودx86_64
نصب‌ها۱۳٬۷۸۱
پروانهمالکیتی
پایگاه پروژهhttps://terminaltwo.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

نصب‌ها در طول زمان

نصب دستی

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

اجرا

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy