Verified apps

629 results

Obsidian

Markdown-based knowledge base
obsidian.md

MMEX Money Manager

Organize finances and track cash flow
moneymanagerex.org

Story Architect (STARC)

All-in-One Writing App
storyapps.dev

Solanum

Balance working time and break time
GNOME

KTailctl

A GUI for the Tailscale mesh network.
fkoehler.org

Betterbird

Betterbird is a soft-fork of Mozilla Thunderbird. Simply better.
betterbird.eu

coppwr

Low level control GUI for PipeWire
dimtpap.xyz

Squey

Explore your data
squey.org

choria

Finally, an MMORPG that's all about grinding and doing chores.
@jazztickets on GitLab

openflap

A game about bouncing balls through gaps of never-ending pipes
@jazztickets on GitLab

irrlamb

3D physics game in which you control a blue ball of energy in an attempt to touch all glowing orbs
@jazztickets on GitLab

Empty Clip

Empty Clip is a top-down shooter action RPG.
@jazztickets on GitLab

Torrhunt

Torrent Search Engine
ktechpit.com

Bluefish

Text editor with many web and software development extras
openoffice.nl

theBeat

Audio Player
vicr123.com

Powersupply

Linux power subsystem debugger
brixit.nl

Wallpaper Selector

Downloads and applies wallpapers
@davidoc26 on GitHub

Gabut Download Manager

Simple and Fast Download Manager
@gabutakut on GitHub

SiteMarker

An open source bookmark manager.
@aerocyber on GitHub

Calligraphy

Turn your text into ASCII banners
@gregorni on GitLab

jdReplace

With jdReplace you can replace a text in all files of a directory
jakobdev.codeberg.page

Battle for Wesnoth

A turn-based strategy game with a high fantasy theme
wesnoth.org

Halftone

Give your images that pixel art-like style
@tfuxu on GitHub

jdNBTExplorer

An Editor for Minecraft NBT files
jakobdev.codeberg.page

Forge Sparks

Get git forges notifications
mardojai.com

Modular Calculator

A powerful, scriptable, modular calculator aimed at scientific, engineering or computing work.
jordanl2.github.io

NFO Viewer

Viewer for NFO files
otsaloma.io

Gaupol

Editor for text-based subtitles
otsaloma.io

Please Run That

A python socket app for letting a friend execute a command on your system without opening ports or using an ssh server all, with a Simple GUI
@Sebicodes99 on GitHub

eFatura

E-Invoice Usage Inquiry from Tax or TR Identity Number
kekikakademi.org