Verified apps

629 results
Obsidian
Markdown-based knowledge base
obsidian.md
MMEX Money Manager
Organize finances and track cash flow
moneymanagerex.org
Story Architect (STARC)
All-in-One Writing App
storyapps.dev
Solanum
Balance working time and break time
GNOME
KTailctl
A GUI for the Tailscale mesh network.
fkoehler.org
Betterbird
Betterbird is a soft-fork of Mozilla Thunderbird. Simply better.
betterbird.eu
coppwr
Low level control GUI for PipeWire
dimtpap.xyz
Squey
Explore your data
squey.org
choria
Finally, an MMORPG that's all about grinding and doing chores.
@jazztickets on GitLab
openflap
A game about bouncing balls through gaps of never-ending pipes
@jazztickets on GitLab
irrlamb
3D physics game in which you control a blue ball of energy in an attempt to touch all glowing orbs
@jazztickets on GitLab
Empty Clip
Empty Clip is a top-down shooter action RPG.
@jazztickets on GitLab
Torrhunt
Torrent Search Engine
ktechpit.com
Bluefish
Text editor with many web and software development extras
openoffice.nl
theBeat
Audio Player
vicr123.com
Powersupply
Linux power subsystem debugger
brixit.nl
Wallpaper Selector
Downloads and applies wallpapers
@davidoc26 on GitHub
Gabut Download Manager
Simple and Fast Download Manager
@gabutakut on GitHub
SiteMarker
An open source bookmark manager.
@aerocyber on GitHub
Calligraphy
Turn your text into ASCII banners
@gregorni on GitLab
jdReplace
With jdReplace you can replace a text in all files of a directory
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Battle for Wesnoth
A turn-based strategy game with a high fantasy theme
wesnoth.org
Halftone
Give your images that pixel art-like style
@tfuxu on GitHub
jdNBTExplorer
An Editor for Minecraft NBT files
jakobdev.codeberg.page
Forge Sparks
Get git forges notifications
mardojai.com
Modular Calculator
A powerful, scriptable, modular calculator aimed at scientific, engineering or computing work.
jordanl2.github.io
NFO Viewer
Viewer for NFO files
otsaloma.io
Gaupol
Editor for text-based subtitles
otsaloma.io
Please Run That
A python socket app for letting a friend execute a command on your system without opening ports or using an ssh server all, with a Simple GUI
@Sebicodes99 on GitHub
eFatura
E-Invoice Usage Inquiry from Tax or TR Identity Number
kekikakademi.org
