Verified apps

629 results

Tali

Roll dice and score points
GNOME

GNOME Sudoku

Test your logic skills in this number grid puzzle
GNOME

GNOME Robots

Avoid the robots and make them crash into each other
GNOME

GNOME Taquin

Slide tiles to their correct places
GNOME

GNOME 2048

Obtain the 2048 tile
GNOME

Symbolic Preview

Symbolics Made Easy
@World/design on GNOME GitLab

Icon Library

Symbolic icons for your apps
@World/design on GNOME GitLab

ntvHaber

Breaking News in Turkish from NTV.com.tr
kekikakademi.org

Syphon

chat with your privacy and freedom intact
syphon.org

Zettlr

A Markdown editor for the 21st century
zettlr.com

Escambo

Test and develop APIs
@cleomenezesjr on GitHub

Tux Planet Speedrun Any%

Speedrun your way through 10 levels using save states!
@dtsudo on GitHub

CoreChess

Open source chess GUI for chess engines
@sakya on GitHub

NightPDF

Dark Mode PDF reader
@lunarequest on GitHub

Outer Wilds Mod Manager

An easy-to-use graphical interface for installing and managing Outer Wilds mods, as well as patching the game to run modded on Linux.
outerwildsmods.com

Argos

Light weight front-end for Mopidy music server
@orontee on GitHub

Multiplication Puzzle

Solve a math mystery
drey.app

Upscayl

Free and Open Source AI Image Upscaler
upscayl.org

Eight Ball

Make decisions easily
mdwalters.ml

UDPLogger

UDPLogger is a lightweight high performance Logger of UDP Data. Additional the data can be visualized on plots.
@Murmele on GitLab

Gittyup

Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
@Murmele on GitHub

Ultimate Media Downloader

Online video & audio downloader for Linux, 1300+ websites support
ktechpit.com

Wonderwall

Wallpaper manager
ktechpit.com

Whatsie

Qt Whatsapp Web Client for Linux Desktop
ktechpit.com

Tundra

MyAnimeList scrobbler
tundra.moe

elektroid

Sample and MIDI device manager
@dagargo on GitHub

Viper

Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
@0negal on GitHub

jdDiff

A graphical cross platform diff viewer
jakobdev.codeberg.page

jdAnimatedImageEditor

A simple program for creating animated Images
jakobdev.codeberg.page

jdSimpleAutostart

Edit autostart entries
jakobdev.codeberg.page