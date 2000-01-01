Verified apps

Search apps
629 results
Tali
Roll dice and score points
This app is verified
GNOME
GNOME Sudoku
Test your logic skills in this number grid puzzle
This app is verified
GNOME
GNOME Robots
Avoid the robots and make them crash into each other
This app is verified
GNOME
GNOME Taquin
Slide tiles to their correct places
This app is verified
GNOME
GNOME 2048
Obtain the 2048 tile
This app is verified
GNOME
Symbolic Preview
Symbolics Made Easy
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
Icon Library
Symbolic icons for your apps
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
ntvHaber
Breaking News in Turkish from NTV.com.tr
This app is verified
kekikakademi.org
Syphon
chat with your privacy and freedom intact
This app is verified
syphon.org
Zettlr
A Markdown editor for the 21st century
This app is verified
zettlr.com
Escambo
Test and develop APIs
This app is verified
@cleomenezesjr on GitHub
Tux Planet Speedrun Any%
Speedrun your way through 10 levels using save states!
This app is verified
@dtsudo on GitHub
CoreChess
Open source chess GUI for chess engines
This app is verified
@sakya on GitHub
NightPDF
Dark Mode PDF reader
This app is verified
@lunarequest on GitHub
Outer Wilds Mod Manager
An easy-to-use graphical interface for installing and managing Outer Wilds mods, as well as patching the game to run modded on Linux.
This app is verified
outerwildsmods.com
Argos
Light weight front-end for Mopidy music server
This app is verified
@orontee on GitHub
Multiplication Puzzle
Solve a math mystery
This app is verified
drey.app
Upscayl
Free and Open Source AI Image Upscaler
This app is verified
upscayl.org
Eight Ball
Make decisions easily
This app is verified
mdwalters.ml
UDPLogger
UDPLogger is a lightweight high performance Logger of UDP Data. Additional the data can be visualized on plots.
This app is verified
@Murmele on GitLab
Gittyup
Graphical Git client designed to help you understand and manage your source code history
This app is verified
@Murmele on GitHub
Ultimate Media Downloader
Online video & audio downloader for Linux, 1300+ websites support
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
Wonderwall
Wallpaper manager
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
Whatsie
Qt Whatsapp Web Client for Linux Desktop
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
Tundra
MyAnimeList scrobbler
This app is verified
tundra.moe
elektroid
Sample and MIDI device manager
This app is verified
@dagargo on GitHub
Viper
Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
This app is verified
@0negal on GitHub
jdDiff
A graphical cross platform diff viewer
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdAnimatedImageEditor
A simple program for creating animated Images
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
jdSimpleAutostart
Edit autostart entries
This app is verified
jakobdev.codeberg.page
