Verified apps

629 results
Plots
Simple graph plotting
This app is verified
@alexhuntley on GitHub
Adventure List
Todo list that syncs to all your devices
This app is verified
merritt.codes
SDL Sopwith
The classic biplane shoot ‘em-up
This app is verified
@fragglet on GitHub
LogarithmPlotter
2D logarithmic-scaled plotter software to make Bode plots, sequences and distribution functions
This app is verified
ad5001.eu
Tux Paint
A drawing program for children
This app is verified
tuxpaint.org
µPlayer
A simple GTK4 based video player for mobile phones
This app is verified
sigxcpu.org
ColorWall
The Ultimate Desktop Wallpaper Application
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
PulseAudio Volume Control
Adjust the volume level of hardware devices and applications
This app is verified
pulseaudio.org
Podman Desktop
Manage Podman and other container engines from a single UI and tray.
This app is verified
podman-desktop.io
Furtherance
Track your time without being tracked
This app is verified
lakoliu.com
InfiniteShooter
A simplistic shooter made with the Godot engine.
This app is verified
@pastthepixels on GitHub
Damask
Automatically set wallpaper images from Internet sources
This app is verified
drey.app
Writernote
Writernote is a multiplatform application that allows you to take notes by recording audio, translate it later into text, and listen to it in an intelligent way.
This app is verified
@giacomogroppi on GitHub
MultiVNC
Cross-platform Multicast-enabled VNC viewer
This app is verified
christianbeier.net
Vakt-i Salah
GTK4 version of Vakt-i Salah (Prayer Times)
This app is verified
@eminfedar on GitHub
Celeste
Sync your cloud files
This app is verified
hunterwittenborn.com
Bible
Bible app that supports multiple translations and languages
This app is verified
lugsole.net
Metronome
Keep the tempo
This app is verified
adrienplazas.com
Telegraph
Write and decode morse
This app is verified
@fkinoshita on GitHub
BTKSorgu
Is the target website accessible in Turkey? (BTK)
This app is verified
kekikakademi.org
Cider
An open source and community oriented Apple Music client
This app is verified
cider.sh
Podcasts
Listen to your favorite shows
This app is verified
GNOME
Contrast
Check contrast between two colors
This app is verified
@World/design on GNOME GitLab
GNOME Mahjongg
Match tiles and clear the board
This app is verified
GNOME
GNOME Mines
Clear hidden mines from a minefield
This app is verified
GNOME
Lights Off
Turn off all the lights
This app is verified
GNOME
GNOME Klotski
Slide blocks to solve the puzzle
This app is verified
GNOME
Five or More
Remove colored balls from the board by forming lines
This app is verified
GNOME
GNOME Nibbles
Guide a worm around a maze
This app is verified
GNOME
GNOME Reversi
Dominate the board in a classic reversi game, or play the reversed variant
This app is verified
GNOME
