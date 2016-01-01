Search apps
Networking
JDownloader
Download management tool
Yandex Browser
The web browser from Yandex
Viber
We connect people, no matter who they are or where they are from.
discord-screenaudio
A custom discord client that supports streaming with audio on Linux
Dropbox
Access your files from any computer
Mullvad Browser
Free the internet from mass surveillance.
Tube Converter
Download web video and audio
This app is verified
nickvision.org
Syncthing GTK
GUI and notification area icon for Syncthing
Element
Create, share, communicate, chat and call securely, and bridge to other apps
MEGAsync
Easy automated syncing between your computers and your MEGA Cloud Drive.
Microsoft Edge (dev)
Introducing the new Microsoft Edge web browser. It’s time to expect more. More privacy. More control. More productivity. More value.
Free Download Manager
FDM is a powerful modern download accelerator and organizer.
Parsec
Simple, low-latency game streaming
Whatsie
Qt Whatsapp Web Client for Linux Desktop
This app is verified
ktechpit.com
ZapZap
Whatsapp Desktop for Linux
Caprine
Elegant Facebook Messenger desktop app
Google Chrome (unstable)
The web browser from Google
NewsFlash
Follow your favorite blogs and news sites.
WebCord
A web-based Discord and Fosscord client made with Electron
Wireshark
Wireshark is the world's foremost protocol analyzer
Betterbird
Betterbird is a soft-fork of Mozilla Thunderbird. Simply better.
This app is verified
betterbird.eu
Waterfox
A lightweight, free and open source web browser built for the modern web.
Zenmap
A cross-platform GUI for the Nmap Security Scanner
Geary
Send and receive email
PuTTY
SSH, Telnet and Rlogin client
eOVPN
OpenVPN Configuration Manager
This app is verified
@jkotra on GitHub
GeForce NOW Electron
Unofficial GeForce NOW application written in Electron
Mailspring
The best email app for people and teams at work
Deluge
A fully-featured BitTorrent Client
Indicator-KDEConnect
AppIndicator for KDE Connect
