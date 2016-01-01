Networking

JDownloader

Download management tool

Yandex Browser

The web browser from Yandex

Viber

We connect people, no matter who they are or where they are from.

discord-screenaudio

A custom discord client that supports streaming with audio on Linux

Dropbox

Access your files from any computer

Mullvad Browser

Free the internet from mass surveillance.

Tube Converter

Download web video and audio
nickvision.org

Syncthing GTK

GUI and notification area icon for Syncthing

Element

Create, share, communicate, chat and call securely, and bridge to other apps

MEGAsync

Easy automated syncing between your computers and your MEGA Cloud Drive.

Microsoft Edge (dev)

Introducing the new Microsoft Edge web browser. It’s time to expect more. More privacy. More control. More productivity. More value.

Free Download Manager

FDM is a powerful modern download accelerator and organizer.

Parsec

Simple, low-latency game streaming

Whatsie

Qt Whatsapp Web Client for Linux Desktop
ktechpit.com

ZapZap

Whatsapp Desktop for Linux

Caprine

Elegant Facebook Messenger desktop app

Google Chrome (unstable)

The web browser from Google

NewsFlash

Follow your favorite blogs and news sites.

WebCord

A web-based Discord and Fosscord client made with Electron

Wireshark

Wireshark is the world's foremost protocol analyzer

Betterbird

Betterbird is a soft-fork of Mozilla Thunderbird. Simply better.
betterbird.eu

Waterfox

A lightweight, free and open source web browser built for the modern web.

Zenmap

A cross-platform GUI for the Nmap Security Scanner

Geary

Send and receive email

PuTTY

SSH, Telnet and Rlogin client

eOVPN

OpenVPN Configuration Manager
@jkotra on GitHub

GeForce NOW Electron

Unofficial GeForce NOW application written in Electron

Mailspring

The best email app for people and teams at work

Deluge

A fully-featured BitTorrent Client

Indicator-KDEConnect

AppIndicator for KDE Connect