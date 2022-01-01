ActionAdventureArcadeBlocksBoardCardEmulatorsKidsLogicRole PlayingShooterSimulationSportsStrategy

Games

mGBA

Nintendo Game Boy Advance Emulator

XIVLauncher

Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online
Parsec

Simple, low-latency game streaming

Phoenicis PlayOnLinux

Install and run Windows software on Linux

Sonic Robo Blast 2

A 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame based on a modified version of Doom Legacy

Minetest

Multiplayer infinite-world block sandbox game

Cartridges

Launch all your games
GZDoom

Classic first-person-shooter engine for all classical Id games

osu!

A free-to-win rhythm game. Rhythm is just a *click* away!

0 A.D.

Real-Time Strategy Game of Ancient Warfare

PolyMC

A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once

SuperTuxKart

A 3D open-source kart racing game

KPatience

Solitaire card game
GeForce NOW Electron

Unofficial GeForce NOW application written in Electron

SGDBoop

Apply SteamGridDB assets to Steam
simple64

Nintendo 64 Emulator
Flycast

Sega Dreamcast, Naomi and Atomiswave emulator

Legacy Launcher

Play Minecraft and create your own world!

ATLauncher

A launcher for Minecraft which integrates multiple different modpacks to allow you to download and install modpacks easily and quickly.
Minecraft: Pi Edition: Reborn (Client)

Fun with Blocks

ProtonPlus

A simple Wine and Proton-based compatiblity tools manager for GNOME
GDLauncher

GDLauncher is a simple, yet powerful Minecraft custom launcher with a strong focus on the user experience.

xbPlay: Remote Play for Xbox

Remote play from your console or xCloud
Parallel Launcher

Modern N64 Emulator

DeSmuME

Nintendo DS emulator

AdwSteamGtk

Adwaita for Steam Skin Installer
Shattered Pixel Dungeon

Roguelike RPG, with pixel art graphics and lots of variety and replayability

RuneLite

RuneLite OSRS Client

DOSBox-X

x86/DOS emulator with sound and graphics

Aisleriot Solitaire

Play many different solitaire games