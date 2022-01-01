Search apps
508 results
mGBA
Nintendo Game Boy Advance Emulator
XIVLauncher
Launcher & seamless Linux integration for Final Fantasy XIV Online
This app is verified
goats.dev
Parsec
Simple, low-latency game streaming
Phoenicis PlayOnLinux
Install and run Windows software on Linux
Sonic Robo Blast 2
A 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame based on a modified version of Doom Legacy
Minetest
Multiplayer infinite-world block sandbox game
Cartridges
Launch all your games
This app is verified
kramo.hu
GZDoom
Classic first-person-shooter engine for all classical Id games
osu!
A free-to-win rhythm game. Rhythm is just a *click* away!
0 A.D.
Real-Time Strategy Game of Ancient Warfare
PolyMC
A custom launcher for Minecraft that allows you to easily manage multiple installations of Minecraft at once
SuperTuxKart
A 3D open-source kart racing game
KPatience
Solitaire card game
This app is verified
KDE
GeForce NOW Electron
Unofficial GeForce NOW application written in Electron
SGDBoop
Apply SteamGridDB assets to Steam
This app is verified
steamgriddb.com
simple64
Nintendo 64 Emulator
This app is verified
@simple64 on GitHub
Flycast
Sega Dreamcast, Naomi and Atomiswave emulator
Legacy Launcher
Play Minecraft and create your own world!
ATLauncher
A launcher for Minecraft which integrates multiple different modpacks to allow you to download and install modpacks easily and quickly.
This app is verified
atlauncher.com
Minecraft: Pi Edition: Reborn (Client)
Fun with Blocks
ProtonPlus
A simple Wine and Proton-based compatiblity tools manager for GNOME
This app is verified
vysp3r.com
GDLauncher
GDLauncher is a simple, yet powerful Minecraft custom launcher with a strong focus on the user experience.
xbPlay: Remote Play for Xbox
Remote play from your console or xCloud
This app is verified
studio08.net
Parallel Launcher
Modern N64 Emulator
DeSmuME
Nintendo DS emulator
AdwSteamGtk
Adwaita for Steam Skin Installer
This app is verified
@Foldex on GitHub
Shattered Pixel Dungeon
Roguelike RPG, with pixel art graphics and lots of variety and replayability
RuneLite
RuneLite OSRS Client
DOSBox-X
x86/DOS emulator with sound and graphics
Aisleriot Solitaire
Play many different solitaire games
