Search apps
/
Open Menu
Publish
Forum
About
Login
Home
Games
Action
Adventure
Arcade
Blocks
Board
Card
Emulators
Kids
Logic
Role Playing
Shooter
Simulation
Sports
Strategy
Games
508 results
SuperTux
A jump-and-run game starring Tux the Penguin
Lunar Client
A modpack for all modern versions of Minecraft!
Vinegar
A wrapper for Roblox with many advanced optimization features.
This app is verified
vinegarhq.github.io
Battle for Wesnoth
A turn-based strategy game with a high fantasy theme
This app is verified
wesnoth.org
GNOME Chess
Play the classic two-player board game of chess
RuneScape
A free-to-play fantasy MMORPG
OpenMW
Unofficial open source engine re-implementation of the game Morrowind
This app is verified
openmw.org
itch
Install, update and play indie games
bsnes
Super Nintendo emulator
Nestopia
A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator
GCompris
Multi-Activity Educational game for children 2 to 10
This app is verified
KDE
Fightcade
Play arcade games online.
ZSNES
Super Nintendo emulator
This app is verified
@xyproto on GitHub
Mindustry
Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game
OpenRA
Reimagining of early Westwood real-time strategy games
Albion Online
MMORPG open medieval fantasy game
Kega Fusion
An emulator for Sega 8 and 16-bit consoles
xbox-cloud-gaming-electron
Open-source Xbox Cloud Electron client
This app is verified
@mandruis7 on GitHub
Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart
A kart racing mod based on the 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame Sonic Robo Blast 2
Airshipper
Airshipper is the official launcher for Veloren.
GNOME Mahjongg
Match tiles and clear the board
This app is verified
GNOME
Beyond All Reason
The Total Annihilation Inspired RTS you've been waiting for
DOSBox Staging
DOS/x86 emulator focusing on ease of use
zelda3
Zelda3 is a reverse engineered clone of Zelda - A Link to the Past.
Xonotic
Multiplayer, deathmatch oriented first person shooter
Sonic 3: Angel Island Revisited
A fan-made widescreen remaster of Sonic 3 & Knuckles.
OpenTTD
Open source simulation game based upon Transport Tycoon Deluxe
Veloren
Veloren is a multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust. It is inspired by games such as Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft.
The Powder Toy
Physics sandbox game
Unciv
Turn-based strategy game
1
2
3
4
5
...
17