SuperTux

A jump-and-run game starring Tux the Penguin

Lunar Client

A modpack for all modern versions of Minecraft!

Vinegar

A wrapper for Roblox with many advanced optimization features.
vinegarhq.github.io

Battle for Wesnoth

A turn-based strategy game with a high fantasy theme
wesnoth.org

GNOME Chess

Play the classic two-player board game of chess

RuneScape

A free-to-play fantasy MMORPG

OpenMW

Unofficial open source engine re-implementation of the game Morrowind
openmw.org

itch

Install, update and play indie games

bsnes

Super Nintendo emulator

Nestopia

A Nintendo Entertainment System emulator

GCompris

Multi-Activity Educational game for children 2 to 10
KDE

Fightcade

Play arcade games online.

ZSNES

Super Nintendo emulator
@xyproto on GitHub

Mindustry

Mindustry: A sandbox tower-defense game

OpenRA

Reimagining of early Westwood real-time strategy games

Albion Online

MMORPG open medieval fantasy game

Kega Fusion

An emulator for Sega 8 and 16-bit consoles

xbox-cloud-gaming-electron

Open-source Xbox Cloud Electron client
@mandruis7 on GitHub

Sonic Robo Blast 2 Kart

A kart racing mod based on the 3D Sonic the Hedgehog fangame Sonic Robo Blast 2

Airshipper

Airshipper is the official launcher for Veloren.

GNOME Mahjongg

Match tiles and clear the board
GNOME

Beyond All Reason

The Total Annihilation Inspired RTS you've been waiting for

DOSBox Staging

DOS/x86 emulator focusing on ease of use

zelda3

Zelda3 is a reverse engineered clone of Zelda - A Link to the Past.

Xonotic

Multiplayer, deathmatch oriented first person shooter

Sonic 3: Angel Island Revisited

A fan-made widescreen remaster of Sonic 3 & Knuckles.

OpenTTD

Open source simulation game based upon Transport Tycoon Deluxe

Veloren

Veloren is a multiplayer voxel RPG written in Rust. It is inspired by games such as Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft.

The Powder Toy

Physics sandbox game

Unciv

Turn-based strategy game