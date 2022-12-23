White House
Endless Studios
Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
Do not judge a book by its cover or lack of color! This time, you get to decide what color this world should be. Dive into the magical world of CSS and hack the world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues. Learn basic CSS techniques used to color and set attributes to the 3D objects in this unique town. Want to paint the rest of the town? Well, get through the house first, and you might just get to leave through the front door.
在 1.175 版本中的更改
将近 4 年前
安装后大小~1.10 GB
下载大小527 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量9,294
许可证专有
Endless Studios 的其它应用
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导