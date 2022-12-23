Dragon’s Apprentice

Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
安装
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图
  • 截图

An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!

An evil force has spread its way across the land of Ovun and is threatening to destroy this peaceful city. Be the hero that Ovun needs! Unlock the secrets of the hidden Dragon Temples and awaken the dragon, Dalfur. Only with this dragon will you defeat the evil Shadow Warlord and his minions, the Shadow Fiends.

在 1.1 版本中的更改

大约 4 年前
安装后大小~2.25 GB
下载大小1.03 GB
可用架构x86_64
安装量14,568
许可证专有
项目网站http://thethirdterminal.com
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.dragonsapprentice

Endless Studios 的其它应用

Aqueducts

An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
endlessnetwork.com

Frog Squash

An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
endlessnetwork.com

Tank Warriors

Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
endlessnetwork.com

The Passage

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
endlessnetwork.com

White House

Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
endlessnetwork.com

Fablemaker

Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
endlessnetwork.com

累计安装量

手动安装

请确保在安装前遵循部署引导

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.dragonsapprentice

运行

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.dragonsapprentice