Tank Warriors

Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game

Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?

在 1.3 版本中的更改

大约 4 年前
安装后大小~495 MB
下载大小108 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量21,321
许可证专有
项目网站http://thethirdterminal.com
清单https://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.tankwarriors

