Aqueducts
Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
在 1.2.2 版本中的更改
将近 4 年前
安装后大小~470 MB
下载大小121 MB
可用架构x86_64
安装量36,719
许可证专有
Endless Studios 的其它应用
累计安装量
手动安装
请确保在安装前遵循部署引导