EndeavourOS
-
Install Flatpak
To install Flatpak on EndeavorOS, you must first make sure your installation is up to date, run the following in a terminal:
$ sudo pacman -Syu
Then install Flatpak:
$ sudo pacman -S flatpak
-
Add the Flathub repository
Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run:
$ flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo
-
Restart
To complete setup, restart your system. Now all you have to do is install some apps!
Note: graphical installation of Flatpak apps may not be possible with EndeavourOS.