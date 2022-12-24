Cinema

bởi Artem Anufrij
Cài đặt
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình
  • Chụp ảnh màn hình

A video player for watching local video files

A very fast video player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports downloading of box covers

Features:

  • Season playlist
  • Subtiles support
  • 'TheMovieDB.org' integration for fetching covers

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.1.2

hơn 4 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~78 MB
Kích thước tải xuống19 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt30.499
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttp://anufrij.org/cinema/
Trợ giúphttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmyvideos/issues
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmyvideos/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.playmyvideos

Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.playmyvideos

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.playmyvideos
Tags:
moviesshowsvideos