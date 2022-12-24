Melody
bởi Artem Anufrij
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's
A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers
Features:
- Show all Albums from your library
- Group tracks by Artists
- Manage your Playlists
- Listen to online Radio
- Audio CD support
- Manage your MTP device
- ID3-Tag support
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.2.1
gần 4 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~98 MB
Kích thước tải xuống21 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt20.103
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Ứng dụng khác của Artem Anufrij
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt