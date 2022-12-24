Melody

bởi Artem Anufrij
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's

A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers

Features:

  • Show all Albums from your library
  • Group tracks by Artists
  • Manage your Playlists
  • Listen to online Radio
  • Audio CD support
  • Manage your MTP device
  • ID3-Tag support

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 2.2.1

gần 4 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~98 MB
Kích thước tải xuống21 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt20.103
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttp://anufrij.org/melody/
Trợ giúphttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic
Báo lỗihttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

Chạy

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic
