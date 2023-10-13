Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament Launcher

bởi Epic Games
First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament is the original King of the Hill in the frag-or-be-fragged multiplayer gaming world. As the undisputed 1999 Game of the Year, Unreal Tournament grabbed the first person shooter genre by the soiled seat of its pants and knocked it around the room with its never-before-seen graphics, brutal edge-of-your-seat gameplay and a massive and varied feature list that gave gamers more than they ever expected.

This launcher sets up the modern native Linux port of Unreal Tournament from OldUnreal. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 469d-rc4

khoảng 2 tháng trước
(Built 23 ngày trước)
  • không có changelog được cung cấp

  • Độc quyền

    Ứng dụng này không được phát triển công khai, nên chỉ có nhà phát triển của nó biết cách nó hoạt động. Nó có thể không an toàn theo những cách khó có thể phát hiện, và nó có thể thay đổi không cần giám sát.
Kích thước cài đặt~71 MiB
Kích thước tải xuống70.81 MiB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt1.292
