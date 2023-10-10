Flathub Logo

Unreal Tournament 2004 Launcher

bởi Epic Games
First-person arena shooter

Unreal Tournament 2004 is a multiplayer first person shooter that combines the kill-or-be-killed experience of gladiatorial combat with cutting-edge technology. Ten game modes provide even the most hardcore gamer with palm-sweating challenges through unbelievably detailed indoor arenas and vast outdoor environments. As the ultimate techno-gladiator of the future, players will take their fates into their hands, battling against up to 32 other players online in action-packed, frag-filled arenas.

This launcher sets up the native Linux port of Unreal Tournament 2004 with additional fixes that make it work on a modern system. It needs the official game files to function properly.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Epic Games.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 3369.2

gần 18 năm trước
(Built khoảng 2 tháng trước)
  • không có changelog được cung cấp

  • Độc quyền

    Ứng dụng này không được phát triển công khai, nên chỉ có nhà phát triển của nó biết cách nó hoạt động. Nó có thể không an toàn theo những cách khó có thể phát hiện, và nó có thể thay đổi không cần giám sát.
Kích thước cài đặt~25.02 MiB
Kích thước tải xuống22.32 MiB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt1.820

