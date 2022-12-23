ProtonMail Import-Export app
bởi Proton Technologies AG
Import emails to your secure ProtonMail inbox or make offline backups with the Import-Export app.
Migrate and secure your important email conversations
Keep your personal email history private and secure by migrating it to ProtonMail using the Import-Export app.
- Bring your mailbox: Your email is a record of your personal conversations and important milestones. Bring those memories with you when you upgrade to a secure and private inbox with ProtonMail.
- Keep only whats important: Old newsletters, random receipts, special offers - your inbox can fill up fast. The Import-Export app lets you easily select which messages you want to import.
- Secure conversation history: When you import your emails, the Import-Export app automatically encrypts them before they leave your device. That way only you can access your personal messages.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 1.3.3
khoảng 2 năm trước
Kích thước cài đặt~169 MB
Kích thước tải xuống61 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt11.325
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Số lượt cài đặt theo thời gian
Cài đặt thủ công
Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt