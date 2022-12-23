Proton Mail Bridge
Seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer
The Proton Mail Bridge is an application for paid users that runs on your computer in the background and seamlessly encrypts and decrypts your mail as it enters and leaves your computer. It allows for full integration of your Proton Mail account with any program that supports IMAP and SMTP such as Microsoft Outlook, Mozilla Thunderbird and Apple Mail.
Note: This is a community package of the Proton Mail Bridge not officially supported by Proton. Report bugs through linked issue tracker.
Thay đổi ở phiên bản 3.2.0
27 ngày trước
Kích thước cài đặt~159 MB
Kích thước tải xuống61 MB
Cấu trúc có sẵnx86_64
Cài đặt60.950
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 only
