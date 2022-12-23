Dconf Editor

A graphical tool for editing the dconf database

Dconf Editor is a tool to allow direct editing of the dconf configuration database. This is useful when developing applications that use these settings.

Editing your configuration directly is an advanced feature and may cause applications to not work correctly.

Thay đổi ở phiên bản 43.0

9 tháng trước
Kích thước cài đặt~1 MB
Kích thước tải xuống468 KB
Cấu trúc có sẵnaarch64, x86_64
Cài đặt67.950
Giấy phépGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Trang web của dự ánhttps://wiki.gnome.org/Apps/DconfEditor
Đóng góp bản dịchhttps://wiki.gnome.org/TranslationProject
Báo lỗihttps://gitlab.gnome.org/GNOME/dconf-editor/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Cài đặt thủ công

Hãy làm theo hướng dẫn thiết lập trước khi cài đặt

flatpak install flathub ca.desrt.dconf-editor

Chạy

flatpak run ca.desrt.dconf-editor
