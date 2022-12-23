Tank Warriors
Endless Studios tarafından
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?
1.3 sürümdeki değişiklikler
yaklaşık 4 yıl önce
Kurulu Boyut~495 MB
İndirme Boyutu108 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum21.321
LisansSahipli
