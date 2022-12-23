Tank Warriors

Endless Studios tarafından
endlessnetwork.com
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game

Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?

1.3 sürümdeki değişiklikler

yaklaşık 4 yıl önce
Kurulu Boyut~495 MB
İndirme Boyutu108 MB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum21.321
LisansSahipli
Proje Web Sitesihttp://thethirdterminal.com
Manifestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.tankwarriors

Endless Studios tarafından geliştirilen diğer uygulamalar

Aqueducts

An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
endlessnetwork.com

Frog Squash

An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
endlessnetwork.com

Dragon’s Apprentice

An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
endlessnetwork.com

The Passage

Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
endlessnetwork.com

White House

Using the magic of CSS, hack your world into a unique burst of color and light revealing hidden objects and clues.
endlessnetwork.com

Fablemaker

Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
endlessnetwork.com

Zaman içinde kurulumlar

Elle Kurulum

Kurmadan önce kurulum kılavuzunu izlediğinizden emin olun

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.tankwarriors

Çalıştır

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.tankwarriors