Dragon’s Apprentice
Endless Studios tarafından
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!
An evil force has spread its way across the land of Ovun and is threatening to destroy this peaceful city. Be the hero that Ovun needs! Unlock the secrets of the hidden Dragon Temples and awaken the dragon, Dalfur. Only with this dragon will you defeat the evil Shadow Warlord and his minions, the Shadow Fiends.
1.1 sürümdeki değişiklikler
yaklaşık 4 yıl önce
Kurulu Boyut~2.25 GB
İndirme Boyutu1.03 GB
Kullanılabilir Mimarilerx86_64
Kurulum14.568
LisansSahipli
