Nanonote is a minimalist note taking application.
It automatically saves anything you type. Being minimalist means it has no synchronisation, does not support multiple documents, images or any advanced formatting (the only formatting is highlighting URLs and Markdown-like headings).
1.4.0 sürümdeki değişiklikler
2 ay önce
Kurulu Boyut~291 KB
İndirme Boyutu102 KB
Kullanılabilir Mimarileraarch64, x86_64
Kurulum949
LisansGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Zaman içinde kurulumlar
