Dippi

Cassidy James Blaede மூலம்
@cassidyjames GitHub இல்
நிறுவவும்நன்கொடை அளியுங்கள்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்
  • ஸ்கிரீன்ஷாட்

Calculate display info like DPI and aspect ratio

Analyze any display. Input a few simple details and figure out the aspect ratio, DPI, and other details of a particular display. Great for deciding which laptop or external monitor to purchase, and if it would be considered HiDPI.

Handy features:

  • Find out if a display is a good choice based on its size and resolution
  • Get advice about different densities
  • Learn the logical resolution
  • Differentiate between laptops and desktop displays
  • Stupid simple: all in a cute li'l window

Based my expertise and experience shipping HiDPI hardware and software at System76 and elementary.

Tells you if a display’s density is:

  • Very Low DPI,
  • Fairly Low DPI,
  • Ideal for LoDPI,
  • Potentially Problematic,
  • Ideal for HiDPI,
  • Fairly High for HiDPI, or
  • Too High DPI

Special thanks:

  • Micah Ilbery for the shiny icons

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 4.0.2

9 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~203 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு65 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது5,804
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://cassidyjames.com/dippi
உதவிhttps://cassidyjames.com/support
மொழிபெயர்ப்பில் பங்களிக்கவும்https://github.com/cassidyjames/dippi/tree/master/po#readme
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/cassidyjames/dippi/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.dippi

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.dippi

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.dippi
குறிச்சொற்கள்:
dpihidpiaspectdensitydisplayheightlodpimonitorratioresolutionscreenwidth