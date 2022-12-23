Clairvoyant

Cassidy James Blaede மூலம்
@cassidyjames GitHub இல்
Ask questions, get psychic answers

Does he love you? Should you have pizza for dinner? Is there such thing as a stupid question? Discover the answers to these questions and more with Clairvoyant, the magic 8-ball inspired fortune teller.

  • Ask a question, then open Clairvoyant for an answer.
  • Not satisfied? Ask again, then hit "Ask Again" to try again.
  • Do what you'd like with the answers—just don't shoot the messenger!

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 3.0.6

3 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~142 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு61 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது3,395
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://cassidyjames.com
உதவிhttps://cassidyjames.com/support
மொழிபெயர்ப்பில் பங்களிக்கவும்https://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/tree/main/po#readme
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/cassidyjames/clairvoyant/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.cassidyjames.clairvoyant
குறிச்சொற்கள்:
8ballcrystaleightmagicmedium🎱🔮