Tally for Plausible

Simple and privacy-friendly alternative to Google Analytics

Hybrid native + web app for Plausible Analytics, the lightweight and open-source website analytics tool. Tally wraps the Plausible web app in a native UI, integrating better with desktop operating systems. Native features include:

  • Icon in your App Grid, Applications Menu, Dash, Dock, etc.
  • Native header bar with buttons for account settings and logging out
  • Save and restore current view and size when closed and re-opened
  • Two-finger swipe and mouse button support to go back/forward between views
  • Cross-desktop light/dark style support for GNOME, elementary OS, etc.

Other features include:

  • Pinch-to-zoom
  • Set the scaling with Ctrl+Plus/Minus or Ctrl+0 to reset
  • Slimmed down web app UI (no header or footer with external links)
  • Custom domain support (e.g. self-hosted, not on plausible.io)

Features coming soon:

  • Support for opening external links

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 3.0.1

5 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~111 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு37 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது2,341
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://cassidyjames.com
உதவிhttps://cassidyjames.com/support
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/cassidyjames/tally/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.cassidyjames.plausible

காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.cassidyjames.plausible

ரன்

flatpak run com.cassidyjames.plausible
