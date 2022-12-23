The Passage
Endless Studios ගෙන්
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.
2.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
over 3 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~476 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය102 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන13,950
බලපත්රයස්වාම්ය
