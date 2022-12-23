Frog Squash
Endless Studios ගෙන්
An addictive crossy roads game with a twist
Do you have what it takes to cross these treacherous roads? You must dodge arrows, saws, and fire balls and not get squashed! Choose from eight different animals to cross these perilous roads. The key is survival to amass lots of loot and once you master the roads, hack your animal's AI and go farther than ever before!
1.2 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
about 4 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~93 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය29 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන22,993
බලපත්රයස්වාම්ය
