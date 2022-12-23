Aqueducts
Endless Studios ගෙන්
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
1.2.2 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
almost 4 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~470 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය121 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන36,719
බලපත්රයස්වාම්ය
