Midnightmare Teddy

Endless Network ගෙන්
endlessnetwork.com
Shoot and survive

You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!

1.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

over 4 years ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~139 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය40 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පx86_64
ස්ථාපන13,781
බලපත්‍රයස්වාම්‍ය
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://terminaltwo.com/
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy