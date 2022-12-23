Sudoku

от Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub
Установить
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот
  • Скриншот

Sudoku game

The goal of Sudoku is to fill in a 9×9 grid with digits so that each column, row, and 3×3 section contain the numbers between 1 to 9. At the beginning of the game, the 9×9 grid will have some of the squares filled in. Your job is to use logic to fill in the missing digits and complete the grid. A move is incorrect if:

  • Any row contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any column contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any 3×3 grid contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9

Изменения в версии 1.0.6

3 месяца назад
Размер установки~250 KB
Размер загрузки133 KB
Доступные архитектурыaarch64, x86_64
Количество установок5 644
ЛицензияGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Сайт проектаhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku
Помощьhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku/issues
Сообщить о проблемеhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku/issues
Манифестhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku

Другие приложения от Alex Kryuchkov

Больше

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Recorder

Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Desktop Files Creator

Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Notepad

Easy to create text notes
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
@alexkdeveloper на GitHub

Установок за всё время

Установка вручную

Перед установкой обязательно прочтите руководство по установке

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku

Выполните

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku
Метки:
gameplaysudoku