Relaxator

per Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper sus GitHub
Installar

Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

Modificacions dins la version 1.0.8

fa 3 meses
Talha installada~57 MB
Talha del telecargament57 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions3,034
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Ajudahttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Executar

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator