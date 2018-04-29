Estatisticas

Nombre total de telecargaments 1,091,583,183 Total de las aplicacions de burèu 2,164 De 4/29/2018

Telecargaments per país

Fiji: 18,083 telecargaments United Republic of Tanzania: 196,384 telecargaments Canada: 32,700,455 telecargaments United States of America: 218,017,458 telecargaments Kazakhstan: 2,601,555 telecargaments Uzbekistan: 559,048 telecargaments Papua New Guinea: 26,157 telecargaments Indonesia: 7,527,574 telecargaments Argentina: 11,315,460 telecargaments Chile: 4,690,471 telecargaments Democratic Republic of the Congo: 36,180 telecargaments Somalia: 27,778 telecargaments Kenya: 1,564,812 telecargaments Sudan: 63,457 telecargaments Chad: 2,748 telecargaments Haiti: 35,328 telecargaments Dominican Republic: 852,818 telecargaments Russian Federation: 54,485,739 telecargaments Bahamas: 79,676 telecargaments Falkland Islands (Malvinas): 1,796 telecargaments Norway: 4,596,788 telecargaments Greenland: 34,756 telecargaments Timor-Leste: 5,525 telecargaments South Africa: 4,399,800 telecargaments Lesotho: 13,053 telecargaments Mexico: 15,625,547 telecargaments Uruguay: 1,875,950 telecargaments Brazil: 115,719,999 telecargaments Bolivia: 622,883 telecargaments Peru: 1,987,892 telecargaments Colombia: 9,405,463 telecargaments Panama: 552,297 telecargaments Costa Rica: 1,367,462 telecargaments Nicaragua: 257,315 telecargaments Honduras: 399,427 telecargaments El Salvador: 665,485 telecargaments Guatemala: 970,745 telecargaments Belize: 52,447 telecargaments Venezuela: 1,589,158 telecargaments Guyana: 41,297 telecargaments Suriname: 34,584 telecargaments France: 46,153,658 telecargaments Ecuador: 1,823,367 telecargaments Puerto Rico: 915,751 telecargaments Jamaica: 281,619 telecargaments Cuba: 175,461 telecargaments Zimbabwe: 229,374 telecargaments Botswana: 52,902 telecargaments Namibia: 123,174 telecargaments Senegal: 113,026 telecargaments Mali: 25,103 telecargaments Mauritania: 13,045 telecargaments Benin: 75,213 telecargaments Niger: 9,145 telecargaments Nigeria: 516,190 telecargaments Cameroon: 134,974 telecargaments Togo: 77,959 telecargaments Ghana: 356,392 telecargaments Cote D'Ivoire: 165,869 telecargaments Guinea: 7,908 telecargaments Guinea-Bissau: 2,071 telecargaments Liberia: 11,222 telecargaments Sierra Leone: 8,792 telecargaments Burkina Faso: 34,354 telecargaments Central African Republic: 1,639 telecargaments Republic of the Congo: 40,968 telecargaments Gabon: 45,731 telecargaments Equatorial Guinea: 5,732 telecargaments Zambia: 126,276 telecargaments Malawi: 57,948 telecargaments Mozambique: 86,369 telecargaments Eswatini: 11,363 telecargaments Angola: 162,208 telecargaments Burundi: 12,708 telecargaments Israel: 3,335,479 telecargaments Lebanon: 343,844 telecargaments Madagascar: 144,658 telecargaments State of Palestine: 140,169 telecargaments Republic of The Gambia: 14,454 telecargaments Tunisia: 914,287 telecargaments Algeria: 1,008,247 telecargaments Jordan: 398,052 telecargaments United Arab Emirates: 1,218,944 telecargaments Qatar: 251,317 telecargaments Kuwait: 368,474 telecargaments Iraq: 442,525 telecargaments Oman: 165,879 telecargaments Vanuatu: 3,880 telecargaments Cambodia: 278,165 telecargaments Thailand: 2,619,543 telecargaments Lao People's Democratic Republic: 34,852 telecargaments Myanmar: 306,782 telecargaments Vietnam: 2,442,896 telecargaments North Korea: 183 telecargaments South Korea: 4,400,344 telecargaments Mongolia: 80,114 telecargaments India: 22,424,925 telecargaments Bangladesh: 2,022,200 telecargaments Bhutan: 6,300 telecargaments Nepal: 1,085,731 telecargaments Pakistan: 1,302,808 telecargaments Afghanistan: 20,193 telecargaments Tajikistan: 26,407 telecargaments Kyrgyzstan: 346,614 telecargaments Turkmenistan: 13,994 telecargaments Islamic Republic of Iran: 2,019,412 telecargaments Syrian Arab Republic: 88,159 telecargaments Armenia: 572,996 telecargaments Sweden: 10,749,225 telecargaments Belarus: 4,157,361 telecargaments Ukraine: 17,054,626 telecargaments Poland: 22,625,139 telecargaments Austria: 10,870,439 telecargaments Hungary: 11,041,717 telecargaments Moldova, Republic of: 1,405,146 telecargaments Romania: 17,147,269 telecargaments Lithuania: 2,260,514 telecargaments Latvia: 1,681,833 telecargaments Estonia: 1,444,052 telecargaments Germany: 107,673,585 telecargaments Bulgaria: 4,706,626 telecargaments Greece: 7,132,326 telecargaments Türkiye: 9,158,462 telecargaments Albania: 459,544 telecargaments Croatia: 3,257,821 telecargaments Switzerland: 10,594,073 telecargaments Luxembourg: 676,397 telecargaments Belgium: 8,297,070 telecargaments Netherlands: 18,271,705 telecargaments Portugal: 7,591,389 telecargaments Spain: 40,057,580 telecargaments Ireland: 3,587,242 telecargaments New Caledonia: 75,728 telecargaments Solomon Islands: 3,506 telecargaments New Zealand: 3,168,990 telecargaments Australia: 14,540,812 telecargaments Sri Lanka: 607,477 telecargaments People's Republic of China: 6,849,585 telecargaments Taiwan, Province of China: 2,601,018 telecargaments Italy: 28,230,524 telecargaments Denmark: 4,475,884 telecargaments United Kingdom: 46,879,178 telecargaments Iceland: 443,364 telecargaments Azerbaijan: 524,185 telecargaments Georgia: 1,734,113 telecargaments Philippines: 6,450,433 telecargaments Malaysia: 2,858,153 telecargaments Brunei Darussalam: 77,696 telecargaments Slovenia: 2,153,090 telecargaments Finland: 6,630,008 telecargaments Slovakia: 3,085,498 telecargaments Czech Republic: 9,280,138 telecargaments Eritrea: 580 telecargaments Japan: 8,633,187 telecargaments Paraguay: 732,394 telecargaments Yemen: 55,363 telecargaments Saudi Arabia: 2,093,955 telecargaments Cyprus: 535,098 telecargaments Morocco: 1,452,492 telecargaments Egypt: 2,103,819 telecargaments Libya: 90,928 telecargaments Ethiopia: 300,450 telecargaments Djibouti: 12,170 telecargaments Uganda: 142,875 telecargaments Rwanda: 68,740 telecargaments Bosnia and Herzegovina: 986,076 telecargaments The Republic of North Macedonia: 1,043,390 telecargaments Serbia: 4,721,985 telecargaments Montenegro: 260,554 telecargaments Trinidad and Tobago: 282,519 telecargaments South Sudan: 5,244 telecargaments

Telecargaments al larg temps

Category Distribution

Runtime Distribution