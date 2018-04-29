Estatisticas

Cercar d’aplicacions
Nombre total de telecargaments
1,091,583,183
Total de las aplicacions de burèu
2,164
De
4/29/2018
Telecargaments per país
Fiji: 18,083 telecargaments
United Republic of Tanzania:
196,384 telecargaments
Canada: 32,700,455 telecargaments
United States of America:
218,017,458 telecargaments
Kazakhstan: 2,601,555
telecargaments
Uzbekistan: 559,048 telecargaments
Papua New Guinea: 26,157
telecargaments
Indonesia: 7,527,574
telecargaments
Argentina: 11,315,460
telecargaments
Chile: 4,690,471 telecargaments
Democratic Republic of the Congo:
36,180 telecargaments
Somalia: 27,778 telecargaments
Kenya: 1,564,812 telecargaments
Sudan: 63,457 telecargaments
Chad: 2,748 telecargaments
Haiti: 35,328 telecargaments
Dominican Republic: 852,818
telecargaments
Russian Federation: 54,485,739
telecargaments
Bahamas: 79,676 telecargaments
Falkland Islands (Malvinas): 1,796
telecargaments
Norway: 4,596,788 telecargaments
Greenland: 34,756 telecargaments
Timor-Leste: 5,525 telecargaments
South Africa: 4,399,800
telecargaments
Lesotho: 13,053 telecargaments
Mexico: 15,625,547 telecargaments
Uruguay: 1,875,950 telecargaments
Brazil: 115,719,999 telecargaments
Bolivia: 622,883 telecargaments
Peru: 1,987,892 telecargaments
Colombia: 9,405,463 telecargaments
Panama: 552,297 telecargaments
Costa Rica: 1,367,462
telecargaments
Nicaragua: 257,315 telecargaments
Honduras: 399,427 telecargaments
El Salvador: 665,485
telecargaments
Guatemala: 970,745 telecargaments
Belize: 52,447 telecargaments
Venezuela: 1,589,158
telecargaments
Guyana: 41,297 telecargaments
Suriname: 34,584 telecargaments
France: 46,153,658 telecargaments
Ecuador: 1,823,367 telecargaments
Puerto Rico: 915,751
telecargaments
Jamaica: 281,619 telecargaments
Cuba: 175,461 telecargaments
Zimbabwe: 229,374 telecargaments
Botswana: 52,902 telecargaments
Namibia: 123,174 telecargaments
Senegal: 113,026 telecargaments
Mali: 25,103 telecargaments
Mauritania: 13,045 telecargaments
Benin: 75,213 telecargaments
Niger: 9,145 telecargaments
Nigeria: 516,190 telecargaments
Cameroon: 134,974 telecargaments
Togo: 77,959 telecargaments
Ghana: 356,392 telecargaments
Cote D'Ivoire: 165,869
telecargaments
Guinea: 7,908 telecargaments
Guinea-Bissau: 2,071
telecargaments
Liberia: 11,222 telecargaments
Sierra Leone: 8,792 telecargaments
Burkina Faso: 34,354
telecargaments
Central African Republic: 1,639
telecargaments
Republic of the Congo: 40,968
telecargaments
Gabon: 45,731 telecargaments
Equatorial Guinea: 5,732
telecargaments
Zambia: 126,276 telecargaments
Malawi: 57,948 telecargaments
Mozambique: 86,369 telecargaments
Eswatini: 11,363 telecargaments
Angola: 162,208 telecargaments
Burundi: 12,708 telecargaments
Israel: 3,335,479 telecargaments
Lebanon: 343,844 telecargaments
Madagascar: 144,658 telecargaments
State of Palestine: 140,169
telecargaments
Republic of The Gambia: 14,454
telecargaments
Tunisia: 914,287 telecargaments
Algeria: 1,008,247 telecargaments
Jordan: 398,052 telecargaments
United Arab Emirates: 1,218,944
telecargaments
Qatar: 251,317 telecargaments
Kuwait: 368,474 telecargaments
Iraq: 442,525 telecargaments
Oman: 165,879 telecargaments
Vanuatu: 3,880 telecargaments
Cambodia: 278,165 telecargaments
Thailand: 2,619,543 telecargaments
Lao People's Democratic Republic:
34,852 telecargaments
Myanmar: 306,782 telecargaments
Vietnam: 2,442,896 telecargaments
North Korea: 183 telecargaments
South Korea: 4,400,344
telecargaments
Mongolia: 80,114 telecargaments
India: 22,424,925 telecargaments
Bangladesh: 2,022,200
telecargaments
Bhutan: 6,300 telecargaments
Nepal: 1,085,731 telecargaments
Pakistan: 1,302,808 telecargaments
Afghanistan: 20,193 telecargaments
Tajikistan: 26,407 telecargaments
Kyrgyzstan: 346,614 telecargaments
Turkmenistan: 13,994
telecargaments
Islamic Republic of Iran:
2,019,412 telecargaments
Syrian Arab Republic: 88,159
telecargaments
Armenia: 572,996 telecargaments
Sweden: 10,749,225 telecargaments
Belarus: 4,157,361 telecargaments
Ukraine: 17,054,626 telecargaments
Poland: 22,625,139 telecargaments
Austria: 10,870,439 telecargaments
Hungary: 11,041,717 telecargaments
Moldova, Republic of: 1,405,146
telecargaments
Romania: 17,147,269 telecargaments
Lithuania: 2,260,514
telecargaments
Latvia: 1,681,833 telecargaments
Estonia: 1,444,052 telecargaments
Germany: 107,673,585
telecargaments
Bulgaria: 4,706,626 telecargaments
Greece: 7,132,326 telecargaments
Türkiye: 9,158,462 telecargaments
Albania: 459,544 telecargaments
Croatia: 3,257,821 telecargaments
Switzerland: 10,594,073
telecargaments
Luxembourg: 676,397 telecargaments
Belgium: 8,297,070 telecargaments
Netherlands: 18,271,705
telecargaments
Portugal: 7,591,389 telecargaments
Spain: 40,057,580 telecargaments
Ireland: 3,587,242 telecargaments
New Caledonia: 75,728
telecargaments
Solomon Islands: 3,506
telecargaments
New Zealand: 3,168,990
telecargaments
Australia: 14,540,812
telecargaments
Sri Lanka: 607,477 telecargaments
People's Republic of China:
6,849,585 telecargaments
Taiwan, Province of China:
2,601,018 telecargaments
Italy: 28,230,524 telecargaments
Denmark: 4,475,884 telecargaments
United Kingdom: 46,879,178
telecargaments
Iceland: 443,364 telecargaments
Azerbaijan: 524,185 telecargaments
Georgia: 1,734,113 telecargaments
Philippines: 6,450,433
telecargaments
Malaysia: 2,858,153 telecargaments
Brunei Darussalam: 77,696
telecargaments
Slovenia: 2,153,090 telecargaments
Finland: 6,630,008 telecargaments
Slovakia: 3,085,498 telecargaments
Czech Republic: 9,280,138
telecargaments
Eritrea: 580 telecargaments
Japan: 8,633,187 telecargaments
Paraguay: 732,394 telecargaments
Yemen: 55,363 telecargaments
Saudi Arabia: 2,093,955
telecargaments
Cyprus: 535,098 telecargaments
Morocco: 1,452,492 telecargaments
Egypt: 2,103,819 telecargaments
Libya: 90,928 telecargaments
Ethiopia: 300,450 telecargaments
Djibouti: 12,170 telecargaments
Uganda: 142,875 telecargaments
Rwanda: 68,740 telecargaments
Bosnia and Herzegovina: 986,076
telecargaments
The Republic of North Macedonia:
1,043,390 telecargaments
Serbia: 4,721,985 telecargaments
Montenegro: 260,554 telecargaments
Trinidad and Tobago: 282,519
telecargaments
South Sudan: 5,244 telecargaments
Telecargaments al larg temps
Category Distribution
Runtime Distribution