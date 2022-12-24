Recorder
per Alex Kryuchkov
Simple audio recorder
A program for recording audio in mp3 format. Just turn on your favorite track in some Internet service and run this program. The program also provides the ability to listen to recordings.
Modificacions dins la version 1.0.12
fa 3 meses
Talha installada~198 KB
Talha del telecargament66 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions10,499
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Autras aplicacions de Alex KryuchkovMai
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing