Escudets oficials de Flathub

You can use these badges to promote your app on Flathub

Escudets preferits

Download on Flathub
Tanben disponibles al format SVG

Escudets alternatius

Download on Flathub
Tanben disponibles al format SVG

CC0
To the extent possible by law, Jakub Steiner has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to Flathub Badges. This work is published from Czechia.

Exemples de còdi

HTML

<a href='https://flathub.org/apps/org.gimp.GIMP'><img width='240' alt='Download on Flathub' src='https://dl.flathub.org/assets/badges/flathub-badge-en.png'/></a>
MoinMoin Wiki

[[https://flathub.org/apps/org.gimp.GIMP|{{https://dl.flathub.org/assets/badges/flathub-badge-en.png|Download on Flathub|width=240,align=middle}}]]
