Escudets oficials de Flathub
You can use these badges to promote your app on Flathub
Escudets preferits
Tanben disponibles al format SVG
Escudets alternatius
Tanben disponibles al format SVG
To the extent possible by law, Jakub Steiner has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to Flathub Badges. This work is published from Czechia.
Exemples de còdi
HTML
<a href='https://flathub.org/apps/org.gimp.GIMP'><img width='240' alt='Download on Flathub' src='https://dl.flathub.org/assets/badges/flathub-badge-en.png'/></a>