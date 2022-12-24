Soma Radio
per Alex Kryuchkov
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.
Modificacions dins la version 1.2.6
fa 3 meses
Talha installada~162 KB
Talha del telecargament84 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions10,879
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
