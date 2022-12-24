Gold Search
per Alex Kryuchkov
A game in which you need to look for gold
Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.
Modificacions dins la version 1.0.10
fa 23 jorns
Talha installada~363 KB
Talha del telecargament312 KB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions1,200
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Autras aplicacions de Alex KryuchkovMai
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing