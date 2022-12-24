Sudoku

door Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper op GitHub
Installeren
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk
  • Scherm­afdruk

Sudoku game

The goal of Sudoku is to fill in a 9×9 grid with digits so that each column, row, and 3×3 section contain the numbers between 1 to 9. At the beginning of the game, the 9×9 grid will have some of the squares filled in. Your job is to use logic to fill in the missing digits and complete the grid. A move is incorrect if:

  • Any row contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any column contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any 3×3 grid contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9

Wijzigingen in versie 1.0.6

3 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~250 KB
Download­grootte133 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties5.664
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku
Hulphttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku/issues
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku
Tags:
gameplaysudoku