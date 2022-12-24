Recorder
door Alex Kryuchkov
Simple audio recorder
A program for recording audio in mp3 format. Just turn on your favorite track in some Internet service and run this program. The program also provides the ability to listen to recordings.
Wijzigingen in versie 1.0.12
Geïnstalleerde grootte~198 KB
Downloadgrootte66 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties10.499
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
