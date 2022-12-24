Recorder

door Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper op GitHub
Installeren

Simple audio recorder

A program for recording audio in mp3 format. Just turn on your favorite track in some Internet service and run this program. The program also provides the ability to listen to recordings.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.0.12

3 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~198 KB
Download­grootte66 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties10.499
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/recorder
Hulphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/recorder/issues
Probleem meldenhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/recorder/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.recorder

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.recorder

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.recorder
Tags:
audiomusicplayerrecorder