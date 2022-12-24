Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com

A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.2.6

3 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~162 KB
Download­grootte84 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties10.879
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm
Hulphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Probleem meldenhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

