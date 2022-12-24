Desktop Files Creator
door Alex Kryuchkov
Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
The application allows you to create desktop files in GNU/Linux distributions.
Wijzigingen in versie 1.2.2
3 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~104 KB
Downloadgrootte52 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties15.666
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Andere apps door Alex KryuchkovMeer
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren