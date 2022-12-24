Desktop Files Creator

door Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper op GitHub
Installeren

Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux

The application allows you to create desktop files in GNU/Linux distributions.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.2.2

3 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~104 KB
Download­grootte52 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties15.666
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/desktop-files-creator
Hulphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/desktop-files-creator/issues
Probleem meldenhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/desktop-files-creator/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.desktop-files-creator

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.desktop-files-creator

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.desktop-files-creator
Tags:
creatordesktopfile