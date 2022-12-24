Relaxator

door Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper op GitHub
Installeren

Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

Wijzigingen in versie 1.0.8

3 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~57 MB
Download­grootte57 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties3.034
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Hulphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator