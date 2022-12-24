Relaxator
door Alex Kryuchkov
Relax to soothing sounds
The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.
The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.
Wijzigingen in versie 1.0.8
3 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~57 MB
Downloadgrootte57 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties3.034
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
