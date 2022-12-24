Dice

A simple dice game

A simple dice game. In the application, you can choose the number of dice from 1 to 6. The program also shows the total number of points.

Geïnstalleerde grootte~80 KB
Download­grootte49 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties1.437
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice
Hulphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice/issues
Probleem meldenhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dice/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dice