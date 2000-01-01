To install Flatpak on Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) or later, open the Terminal app and run:
The GNOME Software plugin makes it possible to install apps without needing the command line. To install, run:
Note: Ubuntu distributes GNOME Software as a Snap in versions 20.04 to 23.04, and replaced it with App Center in 23.10 and newer—neither of which support installing Flatpak apps. Installing the Flatpak plugin will also install a deb version of GNOME Software, resulting in two "Software" apps being installed at the same time on Ubuntu 20.04 to 23.04, and a single new "Software" app on Ubuntu 23.10 and newer.
Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run:
To complete setup, restart your system. Now all you have to do is install apps!