To install Flatpak on Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) or later , open the Terminal app and run:

Install GNOME Software Flatpak plugin

The GNOME Software plugin makes it possible to install apps without needing the command line. To install, run:

sudo apt install gnome-software-plugin-flatpak

Note: Ubuntu distributes GNOME Software as a Snap in versions 20.04 to 23.04, and replaced it with App Center in 23.10 and newer—neither of which support installing Flatpak apps. Installing the Flatpak plugin will also install a deb version of GNOME Software, resulting in two "Software" apps being installed at the same time on Ubuntu 20.04 to 23.04, and a single new "Software" app on Ubuntu 23.10 and newer.